17 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 9 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Librazhd, while Elbasan, Durrës, Shkodra, Korça, Fier and Lushnja registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 22 and 89 years old. After 3,035 tests, 631 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 714 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,986. The total number of active cases is 35,356. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,508 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,508

Fier 2,542

Vlorë 1,676

Durrës 1,661

Shkodër 1,325

Gjirokastër 1,258

Korçë 861

Lezhë 705

Elbasan 672

Berat 491

Dibër 338

Kukës 319

Meanwhile, 6 deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Fushë-Kosovë (62 and 78 years old), one death was registered in Prishtina (77 years old), one in Drenas (65 years old), one in Gjilan (86 years old) and one in Lipjan (77 years old). In total, 1,668 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 529 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 333 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 10,091. In Greece, were reported 2,629 new infection cases, while 43 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,886. In Serbia, were reported 21 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,620. There were also 4,590 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 16 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,244. The country registered also 912 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 117.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,6 million people.