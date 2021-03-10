TIA with a New Direct Flight to Dubai through Flydubai

On the 28th of March 2021, Tirana International Airport (TIA) will launch the new direct flight to Dubai International Airport (DBX), through the Dubai-based airline Flydubai. The direct flight will serve two times per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, with a Boeing 737. Flydubai will be the first Dubai-based carrier to offer direct flights on this route. Flights will depart from TIA at 13.30 p.m arriving in DXB at 21.55 p.m (local time). The return flight leaves at 9.35 a.m. (local time) and arrives back in TIA at 12.30 p.m.



Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and Flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan and South Asia. For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable while the tickets are already on sale as of 10th of March 2021.