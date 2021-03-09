The Constitutional Court Partially Accepts the Request of the RP for Electoral Rallies

After the Republican Party filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court over the restrictive measures against COVID-19, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, rallies or party meetings, today the Court decided to partially overrule the decision of the Ministry of Health. According to the Constitutional Court, the decision taken by the Ministry of Health on the 17th of November to impose restrictive measures, did not include a date when the measures are expected to end. For this reason, the Court asked the government to review within the coming week the exact period of time in which the measures will be in force. The Court has revoked therefore the expression “up to a second-order” given by the Ministry.

The Republican Party claimed that as a political party engaged in the next parliamentary elections, it was being severely damaged along with the other political parties, by the prohibitions of the activities which are essential for the existence of a party.