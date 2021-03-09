The Sweet Ship (La Nave Dolce) to be Screened at the Italian Institute of Culture on the 10th of March

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the first exodus of Albanians to Italy, the Italian Institute of Culture will screen the documentary “La nave dolce” (The Sweet Ship, 2012), with the participation of Ilir Butka, the producer of the documentary. Besides being the producer, Butka was also one of the many thousands Albanians who left the country during that first exodus that started in 6th of March in 1991.

The documentary, directed by Daniele Vicari, with the participation of Eva Karafili, Agron Sula, Halim Milaqi, Kledi Kadiu, Robert Budina and Eduart Cota, shows the story of the ship “Vlora”, and its journey to Bari after being loaded with twenty thousand people who wanted to leave Albania for a better life in Italy or elsewhere in the European countries. The documentary, which was released in 2012, was received with critical acclaim and shows unique footage from that period of time of Albanian history.

In order to ensure a safe viewing of the film and in compliance with the measures for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, three screenings have been planned, each with only 10 seats available. In order to confirm your presence you should write to iictirana@esteri.it. The Institute will send confirmation of the booking. Please note that wearing a mask is mandatory

The screening of the documentary will start at 5:30 pm at the 10th of March.