13 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 13 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 3 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Vlora, while Durrës, Shkodra, Fier, Lushnja, Përmet, Tepelena, Librazhd and Gramsh registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 57 and 85 years old. After 3,197 tests, 629 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 897 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,969. The total number of active cases is 35,456. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,475 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,475

Fier 2,546

Vlorë 1,693

Durrës 1,651

Shkodër 1,337

Gjirokastër 1,255

Korçë 881

Lezhë 702

Elbasan 701

Berat 553

Dibër 348

Kukës 314

Meanwhile, 13 deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Gjakova (73, 82 and 87 years old), three in Prizren (68, 75 and 83 years old), two in Ferizaj (69 and 71 years old), one in Dragash (68 years old), one in Klinë (74 years old), one in Pejë (81 years old), one in Prishtina (78 years old), and one in Suharekë (43 years old). In total, 1,668 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 444 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 452 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 9,761. In Greece, were reported 3,181 new infection cases, while 46 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,843. In Serbia, were reported 20 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,599. There were also 4,576 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 22 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,228. The country registered also 871 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 117.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,6 million people.