Socialist Party Submits its Candidate Lists with Surprises

The Socialist Party, under the slogan "Albania, our future", presented near the deadline its list of candidates for the next 25 April parliamentary elections. This time the leader of the party, Prime Minister Rama, chose to put some of the biggest names of the party in less favourable positions in the candidate lists, in order to give a clear message that they should fight for every single vote. For this purpose, he decided to lead by example by positioning himself at number 8 in the candidate lists of both Vlora and Durrës. In both these counties, the Socialist Party won 8 seats in the last elections. This tactic created quite discontent among some of the most well-known figures of the Socialist Party, who decided to not be placed on the bottom of the lists, such as the actual Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, or the MP Musa Ulqini, while other big names of the party were not part of the list, such as the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ditmir Bushati, or Anastas Angjeli, Sadri Abazi, Sandër Lleshaj etc.

Here’s the list of the Socialist Party:

The candidates of Tirana:

Luljeta Bozo Najada Çomo Ervin Bushati Ogerta Manasterliu Arben Ahmetaj Ulsi Manja Etilda Gjonaj Arben Pellumbi Elisa Spiropali Belinda Balluku Toni Gogu Etjen Xhafaj Ermonela Felaj-Valikaj Xhemal Qefalia Fidel Ylli Klotilda Ferhati Alqi Bllako Eduard Shalsi Pandeli Majko Plarent Ndreca Mimi Kodheli Dallendyshe Bici Fatmir Xhafa Ylli Shehu Alfred Muharremi Romina Kuko Edmond Rrushi Spartak Braho Klodeta Dibra Ornaldo Rakipi Bora Muzhaqi Eljo Hyska Vaid Shaba Kledina Skendo Halit Valteri Tahir Muhedini

The candidates of Durrës

Milva Konomi Alban Xhelili Jurgis Çyrbja Klodiana Spahiu Ilir Ndraxhi Rrahman Rrahja Lefter Koka Edi Rama Ana Dhamo Artan Bitri Kejda Bejaj Ferra Arkend Balla Denis Deliu Klementina Meçe Erjon Meka

The candidates of Fier:

Erion Braçe Petro Koçi Lindita Buxheli Bashkim Fino Baftiar Zeqo Antoneta Dhima Bujar Çela Ismet Beqiraj Tatjana Pirro Gramoz Ruçi Robert Bitri Mirza Petushi Arber Arapi Sokol Krasniqi Esiola Hoxha Erges Krakolli Adela Hysenaj Nimet Musai

The candidates of Elbasan

Evish Kushi Klevis Xhoxhi Bsiaj Ajazi Desantila Tahiraj Sajmir Hasalla Florenc Spaho Luan Duzha Taulant Balla Albana Hana Enver Rroshi Briseida Gjoza Marsida Hyseni Shkelqim Bullari Kristaq Skenderi Endri Pepa

The candidates of Korça

Eni Zaka Ilirian Pendavinji Blerina Gjylameti Ilir Topi Olta Xhaçka Niko Peleshi Edlira Bode Bledi Çomo Besa Spaho Dhora Dajko Arian Jaupllari Vasil Sterjovski

The candidates of Vlora

Pranvera Resulaj Anduel Tahiraj Vullnet Sinaj Anila Denaj Niko Kuri Ilir Metaj Damian Gjiknuri Edi Rama Teuta Rama Ervis Mocka Alket Hyseni Laura Ferhati

The candidates of Shkodra

Edona Bilali Paulin Sterkaj Benet Beci Ilir Beqaj Frrok Gjini Lela Berdica Pal Peraj Kristian shkreli Diana Muriqi Jona Leqejza Alda Mema Kabir Fishta

The candidates of Berat

Hatixhe Konomi Bardhyl Kollçaku Fadil Nasufi Nasip Naco Blendi Klosi Sara Satka Jurgen pushi Klajdi Qama Rabushe Hoxha

The candidates of Lezha

Lindita Nikolla Eduart Nndreca Shpresa Marrnoi Gentian Malotaj Benard Bbalaj Eueda Molla Erjola Ndoci Gjon Ndoci Lina Guri

The candidates of Dibra

Lavdrim Krashi Aurora Marra Dionis Ymeri Milaim Damzi Spartak Koltraka Anisa Gjika

The candidates of Gjirokastër

Mirela Kumbaro Laert Duraj Bledar Çuci Artemis Malo Kosta Garo Kjara Adhami

The candidates of Kukës