Socialist Party Submits its Candidate Lists with Surprises

March 8, 2021

Socialist Party Submits its Candidate Lists with Surprises

The Socialist Party, under the slogan "Albania, our future", presented near the deadline its list of candidates for the next 25 April parliamentary elections. This time the leader of the party, Prime Minister Rama, chose to put some of the biggest names of the party in less favourable positions in the candidate lists, in order to give a clear message that they should fight for every single vote. For this purpose, he decided to lead by example by positioning himself at number 8 in the candidate lists of both Vlora and Durrës. In both these counties, the Socialist Party won 8 seats in the last elections. This tactic created quite discontent among some of the most well-known figures of the Socialist Party, who decided to not be placed on the bottom of the lists, such as the actual Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, or the MP Musa Ulqini, while other big names of the party were not part of the list, such as the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ditmir Bushati, or Anastas Angjeli, Sadri Abazi, Sandër Lleshaj etc.

Here’s the list of the Socialist Party:

The candidates of Tirana:

  1. Luljeta Bozo
  2. Najada Çomo
  3. Ervin Bushati
  4. Ogerta Manasterliu
  5. Arben Ahmetaj
  6. Ulsi Manja
  7. Etilda Gjonaj
  8. Arben Pellumbi
  9. Elisa Spiropali
  10. Belinda Balluku
  11. Toni Gogu
  12. Etjen Xhafaj
  13. Ermonela Felaj-Valikaj
  14. Xhemal Qefalia
  15. Fidel Ylli
  16. Klotilda Ferhati
  17. Alqi Bllako
  18. Eduard Shalsi
  19. Pandeli Majko
  20. Plarent Ndreca
  21. Mimi Kodheli
  22. Dallendyshe Bici
  23. Fatmir Xhafa
  24. Ylli Shehu
  25. Alfred Muharremi
  26. Romina Kuko
  27. Edmond Rrushi
  28. Spartak Braho
  29. Klodeta Dibra
  30. Ornaldo Rakipi
  31. Bora Muzhaqi
  32. Eljo Hyska
  33. Vaid Shaba
  34. Kledina Skendo
  35. Halit Valteri
  36. Tahir Muhedini

The candidates of Durrës

  1. Milva Konomi
  2. Alban Xhelili
  3. Jurgis Çyrbja
  4. Klodiana Spahiu
  5. Ilir Ndraxhi
  6. Rrahman Rrahja
  7. Lefter Koka
  8. Edi Rama
  9. Ana Dhamo
  10. Artan Bitri
  11. Kejda Bejaj Ferra
  12. Arkend Balla
  13. Denis Deliu
  14. Klementina Meçe
  15. Erjon Meka

The candidates of Fier:

  1. Erion Braçe
  2. Petro Koçi
  3. Lindita Buxheli
  4. Bashkim Fino
  5. Baftiar Zeqo
  6. Antoneta Dhima
  7. Bujar Çela
  8. Ismet Beqiraj
  9. Tatjana Pirro
  10. Gramoz Ruçi
  11. Robert Bitri
  12. Mirza Petushi
  13. Arber Arapi
  14. Sokol Krasniqi
  15. Esiola Hoxha
  16. Erges Krakolli
  17. Adela Hysenaj
  18. Nimet Musai

The candidates of Elbasan

  1. Evish Kushi
  2. Klevis Xhoxhi
  3. Bsiaj Ajazi
  4. Desantila Tahiraj
  5. Sajmir Hasalla
  6. Florenc Spaho
  7. Luan Duzha
  8. Taulant Balla
  9. Albana Hana
  10. Enver Rroshi
  11. Briseida Gjoza
  12. Marsida Hyseni
  13. Shkelqim Bullari
  14. Kristaq Skenderi
  15. Endri Pepa

The candidates of Korça 

  1. Eni Zaka
  2. Ilirian Pendavinji
  3. Blerina Gjylameti
  4. Ilir Topi
  5. Olta Xhaçka
  6. Niko Peleshi
  7. Edlira Bode
  8. Bledi Çomo
  9. Besa Spaho
  10. Dhora Dajko
  11. Arian Jaupllari
  12. Vasil Sterjovski

The candidates of Vlora

  1. Pranvera Resulaj
  2. Anduel Tahiraj
  3. Vullnet Sinaj
  4. Anila Denaj
  5. Niko Kuri
  6. Ilir Metaj
  7. Damian Gjiknuri
  8. Edi Rama
  9. Teuta Rama
  10. Ervis Mocka
  11. Alket Hyseni
  12. Laura Ferhati

The candidates of Shkodra

  1. Edona Bilali
  2. Paulin Sterkaj
  3. Benet Beci
  4. Ilir Beqaj
  5. Frrok Gjini
  6. Lela Berdica
  7. Pal Peraj
  8. Kristian shkreli
  9. Diana Muriqi
  10. Jona Leqejza
  11. Alda Mema
  12. Kabir Fishta

The candidates of Berat

  1. Hatixhe Konomi
  2. Bardhyl Kollçaku
  3. Fadil Nasufi
  4. Nasip Naco
  5. Blendi Klosi
  6. Sara Satka
  7. Jurgen pushi
  8. Klajdi Qama
  9. Rabushe Hoxha

The candidates of Lezha

  1. Lindita Nikolla
  2. Eduart Nndreca
  3. Shpresa Marrnoi
  4. Gentian Malotaj
  5. Benard Bbalaj
  6. Eueda Molla
  7. Erjola Ndoci
  8. Gjon Ndoci
  9. Lina Guri

The candidates of Dibra

  1. Lavdrim Krashi
  2. Aurora Marra
  3. Dionis Ymeri
  4. Milaim Damzi
  5. Spartak Koltraka
  6. Anisa Gjika

The candidates of Gjirokastër

  1. Mirela Kumbaro
  2. Laert Duraj
  3. Bledar Çuci
  4. Artemis Malo
  5. Kosta Garo
  6. Kjara Adhami

The candidates of Kukës

  1. Greta Duraku
  2. Petrit Malaj
  3. Halim Dauti
