DP Submits the List of Candidates for the Next Elections

Only a couple of hours before the deadline of submitting the candidate lists for the next 25 April parliamentary elections, the media leaked the names of the list of the Democratic Party and its allies.

The list of Tirana will be headed by the chairman of the Democratic Party Lulzim Basha, who will be then followed by Jorida Tabaku, Alfred Rushaj, Albana Vokshi, Sali Berisha, Agron Shehaj, Fatmir Mediu, Grida Duma, Shpëtim Idrizi, Belind Kellici, Vangjel Dule, Mesila Doda, Dashamir Shehi, Flamur Noka, Orjola Pampuri, Aldo Bumçi, Ivi Kaso, Oriela Nebiaj, Gent Strazimiri, Çlirim Gjata, Mirela Tabaku, Sali Shehu, Enkeleda Sallaku, Dore Teliti, Ariana Cela, Taulanda Jupi, Lediana Fratari, Mimoza Hajdarmataj, Gentian Muca, Mirash Shkodra, Myqerem Deliu.

In Fier, the list will be headed by Enkeled Alibeaj, followed by Eralda Tase Bano, Saimir Koreshi, Luan Baci, Ilda Dhori, Agron Kapllanaj, Luljeta Sejko, Ndricim Bali, Alketa Luga, Dilaber Kamberi, Edmon Cepele, Elisabeta Rredhi, Jakup Beqiri, Ledio Kastrati, Heriselda Prishta, Roel Zoga, Leonard Feleqi, Ardian Ferro, Edi Nushi, Ledia Shehu.

In Elbasan, Gazment Bardhi will be the first name on the list, followed by Flutura Açka, Lefter Gostenja, Dashnor Sula, Eugen Isai, Zheni Gjergji, Fadil Merzheku, Qani Xhafa, Durim Cekrezi, Ibrahim Sako, Anila Bishqemi, Ardian Zeneli, Mehdi Shehu, Erlind Gurra, Megi Balliu.

In Durrës, the first on the list will be Edi Paloka, followed by Agron Duka, Merita Bakiu, Oerd Bylykbashi, Ferdinand Xhaferi, Andia Ulliri, Igli Cara, Rezart Tusha, Manjola Luku, Agim Baci, Blerina Reci, Selman Tema, Erzen Laci, Riselda Kalia, Aulon Kalaja, Artion Bajramaj, Arjeta Keci, Armand Brahimaj, Ivo Jorgoni, Edlira Devolli.

In Vlora Bujar Leskaj will be the first name on the list, followed by Ina Zhupa, Fatjon Veizaj, Arber Agalliu, Gezim Ademaj, Nada Daullja, Jolio Dine, Julin Zoto, Nada Mecorapaj, Athird Hoxhaj, Alta Azizi, Lorenc Danaj, Edmon Fetahu, Manjola Cikuli, Hysni Sharra, Ilir Gunbardhi, Afrovita Dhimojani.

In Dibër, the list will be headed by Xhelal Mziu, followed by Kreshnik Çollaku, Dhurata Çupi, Edmond Isaku, Luan Haka, Irini Shehu, Shaban Ivzira, Denisa Vata, and Jeton Kaloshi.

In Kukës, the list will be headed by Flamur Hoxha, followed by Isuf Çelaj, Shyrete Koka, Admir Sinamati, Demush Kastrati and Vjollca Omuri.

In Gjirokastër, the list will be headed by Tritan Shehu, followed by Roland Bejko, Entela Shehaj, Myzafer Elezi, Johana Qerollari, Bajram Hysa.

In Berat, Tomor Alizoti will be the first name on the list, followed by Kasem Mahmumataj, Aferdita Pushi Gjini, Bujar Hoxhaj, Pëllumb Nako, Alketa Nukavelati, Ardit Benja, Denis Sahatçiu, Ermira Bullari Arizi, Muharrem Hoxhaj.

In Shkodër, Helidon Bushati will lead the team of Shkodra, followed by Emilia Koliqi, Ramadan Likaj, Greta Bardeli, Zef Hila, Ludovik Hasanaj, Bardh Spahia, Izmira Ulqinaku, Aldo Gega, Arben Gjuraj, Helga Sallaku, Hil Kola, Ermira Cobaj.

In Korça, Edmond Spaho with lead the list, followed by Sorina Koti, Ervin Salianji, Bledion Nallbati, Salaudin Jakupllari, Marjeta Halili, Andrea Mano, Alfred Gega, Suela Myrtellari, Anila Hysenbegasi, Arben Kambo, Nikollaq Doku, Landi Gusho, Kiço Tane.

In Lezha, Mark Marku will be the first on the list, followed by Agron Gjekmarkaj, Lindita Metaliaj, Kastriot Piroli, Zef Gjoka, Roza Hila, Gjivalin Lasku, Salvator Kacaj, Albert Melyshi.

The DP will enter the race alongside the Republican Party (headed by Fatmir Mediu), the Party for Justice and Unity (headed by Shpëtim Idrizi), the Agrarian Environmentalist Party (headed by Agron Duka), the Unity for Human Rights Party (headed by Vangjel Dule), the Democratic Renewal Party (LZHK, headed by Dashamir Shehi), and Nard Ndoka’s Demochristian Party among others.