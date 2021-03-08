Stano: Time to Have a Comprehensive Agreement between Kosovo and Serbia

The Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said today, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the start of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, that it is time to bring the dialogue forward, aiming for a successful ending of the process, as FoNet reports. According to Stano, the EU member states expects to see a continuation of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, where the main goal will be that of reaching a comprehensive legally binding agreement. Exactly 10 years ago, Kosovo and Serbia started the dialogue under the guidance of the European Union, with the aim of approving a comprehensive agreement that would be in the mutual interests of the two countries. While so far there hasn’t been such an agreement, according to the EU these 10 years have brought clear changes for the citizens of Kosovo and the whole region. Nevertheless, the Union has expressed on many occasions lately the need for the advancement of the dialogue.

Last week, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, visited Pristina and Belgrade, where he met with all the highest-ranking leaders of both the countries, including Kurti and Vučić, emphasizing the need for the dialogue. Even the United States has given its support for the EU-led dialogue between the two countries, which should aim at signing a comprehensive agreement and mutual recognition.