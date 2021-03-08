17 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 7 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Shkodër, 2 deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Vlora, while Korça, Divjaka and Tepelena registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 53 and 85 years old. After 2,708 tests, 683 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 697 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,956. The total number of active cases is 35,737. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,519 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,519

Fier 2,545

Vlorë 1,709

Durrës 1,686

Shkodër 1,329

Gjirokastër 1,243

Korçë 914

Lezhë 730

Elbasan 769

Berat 625

Dibër 346

Kukës 322

Meanwhile, six deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: one death was registered in Dragash (62 years old), one in Gjilan (56 years old), one in Prishtina (66 years old), one in Skenderaj (66 years old), one in Suharekë (70 years old), and one in Viti (65 years old). In total, 1,655 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 587 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 212 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 9,782. In Greece, were reported 1,161 new infection cases, while 39 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,797. In Serbia, were reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,579. There were also 4,091 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,195. The country registered also 331 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 116.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,59 million people.