21 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 21 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 7 deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Durrës, 3 deaths in Lushnja, 2 deaths in Elbasan, while Vlora, Fier, Kurbin, Librazhd, Saranda and Kavaja registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 35 and 84 years old. After 3,372 tests, 819 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 838 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,939. The total number of active cases is 35,768. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,425 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,425

Fier 2,566

Vlorë 1,721

Durrës 1,682

Shkodër 1,352

Gjirokastër 1,209

Korçë 942

Lezhë 793

Elbasan 778

Berat 608

Dibër 364

Kukës 328

Meanwhile, nine deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: two death were registered in Gjakovë (80 and 76 years old), two deaths were registered in Mitrovica (84, 73 years old), two deaths in Prishtina (67 and 70 years old), one in Ferizaj (72 years old), one in Istog (69 years old), and one in Viti (58 years old). In total, 1,649 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 548 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 301 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 9,413. In Greece, were reported 1,142 new infection cases, while 53 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,758. In Serbia, were reported 20 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,562. There were also 3,042 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,185. The country registered also 722 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 116.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,58 million people.