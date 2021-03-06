21 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 21 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 9 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Fier, while Kavaja, Vlora, Shkodra, Berat, Durrës, Kolonja, Dibra, Korça, Elbasan and Bulqiza registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 22 and 87 years old. After 3,308 tests, 777 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 742 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,918. The total number of active cases is 35,808. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,411 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,411

Fier 2,565

Vlorë 1,757

Durrës 1,653

Shkodër 1,372

Gjirokastër 1,198

Korçë 922

Elbasan 800

Lezhë 771

Berat 663

Dibër 362

Kukës 334

Meanwhile, six deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: two death were registered in Prishtina (81 and 85 years old), one death was registered in Istog (80 years old), one in Prizren (78 years old), one in Podujevë (46 years old), and one in Rahovec (75 years old). In total, 1,640 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 592 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 291 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 9,175. In Greece, were reported 2,301 new infection cases, while 41 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,705. In Serbia, were reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,542. There were also 3,5191 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,185. The country registered also 722 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 116.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,58 million people.