German Minister of Foreign Affairs Maas Reacts to Kurti’s Declarations on Unification with Albania

After the latest statements of Kurti, that he would be in favor of the unification with Albania, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Germany Heiko Mass declared that “discussions on changing or relocating the borders do not move us forward.” The European Union and the United States wants the next government in Kosovo to have in its priority the normalization of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, although Kurti has declared on many occasions that the dialogue with Serbia is not on his priorities. The EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, visited Pristina and Belgrade earlier in the week, where he met with all the highest-ranking leaders of both the countries, including Kurti and Vučić, emphasizing the need for the dialogue. Even the United States has given its support for the EU-led dialogue between the two countries, which should aim at signing a comprehensive agreement and mutual recognition.

During the latest visit in Albania, Albin Kurti, that will probably be the next prime minister of Kosovo, asked whether he would be in favor of a reconciliation with Albania, responded by saying that “"We have an obstacle in the Constitution of the Republic of Kosovo, but this is not an insurmountable obstacle. Article 1.3 and Article 1.1 are not in line, but with work and commitment, with the political will and the will of the people, we must bring the law for the referendum. "

Kurti’s declarations on being in favor of a unified Albania and Kosovo in the future, are perceived by many as not helping the climate between Kosovo and Serbia. The US former special envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Richard Grenell, wrote on Twitter yesterday on the matter, asking President Biden to condemn the statements of Kurti. At the other hand, Kurti’s declarations for a unifying country have come usually as a response to the interests of journalists on this issue, but the unification is far from being part of his agenda in the near future. Kurti has explained the contradictions that need to be resolved in the Constitution of Kosovo in order to have a referendum for joining Albania. “Article 1.1 is in contradiction with article 1.3. Article 1.1 says that Kosovo is a sovereign independent country and article 1.3 says that Kosovo cannot join another country. So I believe that full independence implies also, independence from independence, so we could join a federation with Albania or an EU federation. Two referendums in the future could solve this, in Albania and Kosovo, but never by violating our constitution. The constitution would have to be changed first and only if it can be done in a peaceful and democratic manner one day.”

Kurti used his visit in Albania also to give his support for the Vetëvendosje candidates in the next 25 parliamentary elections, where he even said that he would come and vote himself, considering that he has the Albanian citizenship.