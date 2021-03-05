Lumturi Blloshmi – Beautiful Mind Exhibition at GaleriaKalo

On the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8th), GaleriaKalo organizes an exhibition to commemorate Lume Blloshmi as a contemporary artist with outstanding achievements. GaleriaKalo 3 invites all art lovers to visit this exhibition with Blloshmi’s artworks part of the Kalo Collection. The exhibition will be open from 7th of March to 6th of April, and the visiting hours of the gallery are 15:30 – 19:30 Tuesday to Fridays and 11:30 – 19:30 Saturdays to Sundays.