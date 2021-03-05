21 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 21 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 6 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Fier, 2 deaths in Lushnja, 2 deaths in Shkodra, while Kuçova, Kavaja, Cërrik, Elbasan, Pogradec, Peqin, Kurbin, Bulqiza, and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 44 and 90 years old. After 3,171 tests, 780 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 757 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,897. The total number of active cases is 35,794. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,361 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,361

Fier 2,602

Vlorë 1,804

Durrës 1,623

Shkodër 1,360

Gjirokastër 1,164

Korçë 897

Elbasan 847

Lezhë 775

Berat 679

Dibër 355

Kukës 327

Meanwhile, seven deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: one death was registered in Prizren (71 years old), one death was registered in Vushtrri (78 years old), one in Deçan (66 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (79 years old), one in Gjakovë (86 years old), one in Obiliq (63 years old), and one death was registered in Prishtina (80 years old). In total, 1,634 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 564 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 380 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 8,880. In Greece, were reported 2,181 new infection cases, while 32 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,664. In Serbia, were reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,525. There were also 4,071 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,176. The country registered also 841 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 115.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,57 million people.