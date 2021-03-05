The International Airport of Vlora Will be Built by Behgjet Pacolli’s Mabetex Group

Prime Minister Rama and the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku announced today the winner consortium of the International Airport of Vlora, “Mabco Construction”, part of which is Behxhet Pacolli’s Mabetex Group, which owns 50% of the shares of the consortium. Other companies that are part of the consortium include YDA Group, which owns 40% of the shares, and 2A Group, with 2% of shares of the consortium. The International Airport of Vlora will cost 103,9 million Euros, and is expected to give a boost to tourism, especially in southern Albania. According to the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku, the airport “will be the home of Air Albania, by having a new industry dedicated to the maintenance of the planes, which will be a new sector inside the industry,” said Balluku. The Minister announced also that in a few weeks the Airport of Kukës will be opened.

Vlora’s Airpot has been articulated in the past years many times as being a key priority of Rama’s government. Since 2015, Rama started talking publically about the need of building an airport in Vlora. On 5th of June of 2018, Rama declared publically that the airport would have been completed before the end of 2020. Almost three years after that promise, not only the airport has not been completed, but only now the public knows the name of the building consortium. While the government officially opened the competition for the design, construction and operation of the airport in late 2019, the process had to stop for most of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Rama expressed his enthusiasm about the project, mentioning also as a reason of pride the fact that it will be an Albanian company the one that will be in charge of the building of the airport. The former President of Kosovo, Pacolli, founded Mabetex Project Management, a construction company based in Switzerland in the ‘90s. The company has developed during the years into a large business group now called the Mabetex Group, with a focus in construction, banking, insurance, hospital and many more sectors. 2A Group is also another company from Kosovo, meanwhile, the Turkish YDA Group is currently working to build the Hospital of Fier.