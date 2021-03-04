20 Deaths from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 20 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 7 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Vlora, 2 deaths in Lushnja, while Durrës, Fier, Berat, Përmet, Rrogozhina, Shkodra, Korça, Pogradec and Kurbin registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 63 and 85 years old. After 3,268 tests, 847 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 777 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,876. The total number of active cases is 35,792. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,331 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,331

Fier 2,626

Vlorë 1,827

Durrës 1,632

Shkodër 1,345

Gjirokastër 1,118

Korçë 883

Elbasan 837

Lezhë 798

Berat 713

Dibër 345

Kukës 337

Meanwhile, seven deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Prizren (68 and 78 years old), one death was registered in Ferizaj (68 years old), one in Gjakovë (83 years old), one in Mitrovica (74 years old), one in Prishtina (70 years old), and one in Viti (72 years old). In total, 1,627 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 591 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 386 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 8,703. In Greece, were reported 2,217 new infection cases, while 35 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,632. In Serbia, were reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,508. There were also 3,866 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,165. The country registered also 721 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 115.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,56 million people.