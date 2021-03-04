“Le Printemps de la Francophonie”: Do Not Miss a Special Catalogue of Movies

Today started officially the festival “Le Printemps de la Francophonie”, dedicated to the promotion of the francophone culture around the world. Overall 40 activities free for the public will be held from the 4th of March to the 30th of March and will be streamed online, including movies, theatre shows, cultural discussions on books and much more. Of particular interest is the catalogue of movies that will be available to watch for free, which comprises a list of selected high-quality films selected by the French Institute and other partner institutions. Here’s the list of movies that you can watch during March:

1 to 30 March: A list of short movies selected by the French Institute. For the link, click here.

1 to 8 March: Watch “Babel Yard”, “Angèle and Tony” and “The beautiful world”, three movies made by female artists proposed by the French Institute. For the link, click here.

5 March, at 20:00: “The Cherry Orchard”, Michel Kakogiannis, a movie proposed by the Greek Embassy. For the link, click here.

8 March, at 20:00: For International Women’s Day, 5 episodes of the series “Culottées” available for free for 24 hours. For the link, click here.

10 March, at 20:00: “Cairo time”, a drama-romance movie realized by Amir Ramses, proposed by the Embassy of Egypt. For the link, click here.

From 10th of March to 10th of April: four francophone films, “Caméra d'Afrique” by Fèrid Boughedir, “Corniche Kennedy” by Dominique Cabrera, “Lulu naked woman” by Solveig Anspach, and “Sophie’s misfortunes” by Christophe Honoré. For the link, click here:

11th and 18th of March, at 20:00: “Welcome in Switzerland”, a comedy by Léa Fazer, proposed by the Embassy of Switzerland. For the link, click here.

19th of March, 20:00 – “Barrage”, by Laura Schroeder, a drama proposed by the Embassy of Luxembourg. Link here.

As a special event will be also the premiere of the acclaimed French-Albanian short-movie “The Van”, on 25th of March, at 20:00. The movie is preselected for the 2021 Oscars. After the movie, there will be a Q&A with Erenik Beqiri, the director of the movie, and producer Oliver Berlemont. Link here.