21 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 21 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: 6 deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Berat, 2 deaths in Kuçova, while Kavaja, Lushnja, Durrës, Puka, Librazhd, Fier, Kukës, Kolonja and Kurbin registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 42 and 94 years old. After 3,149 tests, 851 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 903 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,856. The total number of active cases is 35,742. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,219 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,219

Fier 2,635

Vlorë 1,780

Durrës 1,629

Shkodër 1,342

Gjirokastër 1,088

Elbasan 899

Korçë 894

Lezhë 795

Berat 774

Dibër 349

Kukës 338

Meanwhile, four deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Prizren (56 and 60 years old), one death was registered in Fushë-Kosovë (84 years old), and one death was registered in Suharekë (85 years old). In total, 1,620 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 568 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 295 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 8,505. In Greece, were reported 2,697 new infection cases, while 40 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,597. In Serbia, were reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,491. There were also 4,056 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 5 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,156. The country registered also 802 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 114.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,55 million people.