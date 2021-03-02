Meta: I Will Resign if Rama Will Win the Elections to Be in Charge of the Opposition

In a prime-time interview at News 24 TV, President Meta declared last night that he would resign as President if Rama would win again the 25 April parliamentary election. “If Rama will win 71 mandates, without manipulating the elections, I will resign the next day […] to take in charge the opposition,” said Meta. The interview made headlines especially for the tones through which Meta talked about the risk of having manipulated elections: “If a vote is stolen, their hands will be cut in the Skanderbeg Square […] This is a promise of the President of this country. If there is a thief who will try to buy votes like in the episodes of Shijak and Dibër, I will cut off their hands […] if a vote is stolen a hand will be cut, not in the figurative sense,” said Meta.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rama commented on the declarations of the President, by considering them as a signal that the justice reform is starting to work. “Look at Ilir Meta and you will understand that the reform has started to give clear signals, clear enough to strain Meta and Berisha,” said Rama.