19 Deaths From COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 19 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: ten deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Berat, while Lushnja, Durrës, Kavaja, Fier, and Mat registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 48 and 87 years old. After 3,369 tests, 892 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 760 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,835. The total number of active cases is 35,815. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 23,123 active cases. The curfew in force will continue to be from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 23,123

Fier 2,657

Vlorë 1,789

Durrës 1,651

Shkodër 1,357

Gjirokastër 1,140

Elbasan 917

Korçë 865

Berat 840

Lezhë 790

Dibër 347

Kukës 339

Meanwhile, eight deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours. In total, 1,616 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 488 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 270 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 8,236. In Greece, were reported 2,312 new infection cases, while 23 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,557. In Serbia, were reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,475. There were also 4,157 new cases were reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 7 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,151. The country registered also 726 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 114.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,54 million people.