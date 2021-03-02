DP Submits to SPAK the Lawsuit for the Concession in the Field of Hydrocarbons

The Secretary-General for Legal Affairs of the Democratic Party Çlirim Gjata, and the former MP of the DP Agron Shehaj, submitted to the Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) the lawsuit for the "concession in the field of hydrocarbons". “In his last days of power, Edi Rama has decided to give a secret concession in the field of fuel, which will cost to Albanian citizens 100 million Euro,” said Shehaj, considering it “one of the most corrupt decisions of the Rama government.”

According to Shehaj, the government has “predetermined three of its clients to track financial transactions in the field of hydrocarbons,” in a process that was done “without transparency” and “in a hurry.” During the press conference, the high figures of the DP said that the concessions goes also against the rules of elections, and accused Rama for making “dirty and corrupt deals that will increase fuel prices in Albania, so that Rama’s friends can make millions.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Rama responded today to the accusations by saying that: “This is not a concession. It is an ongoing licensing process as part of the digital revolution. According to the law there is not the possibility to start new process in the period of 4 months prior to the elections. This has started much earlier,” said Rama.

The decision to provide an additional service for monitoring the transactions in the field of hydrocarbons was published in the official gazette only recently. This service is estimated to reach a value of 100 million Euros, and it will be offered only by three companies which have been already preselected. Members of the sector of the hydrocarbons have declared for the Albanian media that they were not previously aware of such a decision.