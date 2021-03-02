Von der Leyen: Negotiations Should Start

After the meeting held yesterday with the Prime Minister Edi Rama, the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed today on Twitter her support for the initiation of accession negotiations between the EU and Albania. “We discussed accession negotiations. Our position is clear: Albania’s future and negotiations should start,” wrote Von der Leyen. The meeting between the two leaders was held after the 11th Meeting of the Stabilisation and Association Council between the EU and Albania, where the SA Council took note of and reviewed progress in reform areas, commending “Albania’s determination in the pursuit of its EU reform agenda.”

The President of the EU Commission confirmed also the support of the EU towards Albania, in the rebuild process after the earthquake and also in the fight against the pandemic. The President expressed on Twitter also her wish to be able to visit Albania soon.