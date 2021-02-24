DP Registers Officially its Coalition for the Next Parliamentary Elections

“Democratic Party – The Alliance for Change”- this will be the name under which the new coalition formed by the Democratic Party and its allies, will try to win the next parliamentary elections of the 25th of April. The DP will enter the race alongside the Republican Party (headed by Fatmir Mediu), the Party for Justice and Unity (headed by Shpëtim Idrizi), the Agrarian Environmentalist Party (headed by Agron Duka), the Unity for Human Rights Party (headed by Vangjel Dule), the Democratic Renewal Party (LZHK, headed by Dashamir Shehi), and Nard Ndoka’s Demochristian Party among others. Part of the coalition will be also the New Democratic Spirit (FRD) headed by former President Bamir Topi.

Meanwhile, the second biggest party of the opposition, LSI, will enter the elections with its own list, in a move aimed to maximize the votes of the opposition, considering the brand of the party. In any case, the DP and LSI have announced that they will sign a pre-elections agreement. The ruling Socialist Party has already declared that will enter in the general elections of April alone.