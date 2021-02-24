64.1 Thousand Less Foreign Tourists in January Compared to 2020

COVID-19 continues to be a burden for Albanian tourism. According to the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), in January of 2021, Albania saw 25.7% less foreign tourists compared to the same period in 2020. In numbers, 185.3 thousand foreign visitors visited Albania, 64.1 thousand less than the same period in 2020, when this number was 249.4 thousand people. Overall, including Albanian citizens, 405.7 thousand citizens entered in Albania in January 2021, 41.5% less than the same period in 2020, when that number was 693.9 thousand.

From the data emerges that the visitors coming from Kosovo, grew with 10 thousand, compared to 2020, bringing the total number of entries in January 2021 at 87.6 thousand visitors, or 13% more than the same period last year. Meanwhile, the entries from Greece saw a reduction with 87%, from 38.7 thousand in 2020, in 5 thousand in 2021. Also, from Italy there was a reduction of 52.9% of entries compared to January 2020, from 21 thousand to almost 10 thousand. In the case of England, in January 2021 1,549 citizens visited Albania, 72% less than the same period one year ago, when that number was 5.559.