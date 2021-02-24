19 Deaths From Covid-19 in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 19 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: four deaths were registered in Tirana, 3 deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Vlora, while Durrës, Lezha, Korça, Librazhd, Shkodra, Përmet, Tepelena, Kuçova, Berat, and Kavaja registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 41 and 85 years old. After 3,897 tests, 1,021 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 906 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,715. The total number of active cases is 35,303. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 22,294 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 22,294

Fier 2,714

Durrës 1,760

Vlorë 1,793

Shkodër 1,402

Berat 1,012

Korçë 946

Elbasan 934

Gjirokastër 939

Lezhë 831

Kukës 356

Dibër 322

Meanwhile, three deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: Fushë-Kosovë (80 years old), Gjakovë (85 years old), and Pejë (83 years old). In total, 1,582 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 461 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 319 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,968. In Greece, were reported 1,903 new infection cases, while 28 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,371. In Serbia, were reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,383. There were also 3,460 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 13 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,098. The country registered also 715 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 112.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,488 million people.