Noto Exit Poll: The Opposition is Leading and Gaining Momentum

According to the second exit poll done by Antonio Noto, in collaboration with RTV Ora, if the parliamentary election would happen today, the opposition would win against the ruling Socialist majority. From 2,000 participants in the poll, 41-45% of the respondents declared that they would vote for the Socialist Party, 34-38% said that they would vote for the Democratic Party, 8-12% of the votes would go to LSI, and PDIU would receive approximately 1-3% of the votes. From January, the Socialist Party and LSI have both seen a decline in the poll numbers with 1%, while the Democratic Party has seen a rise of 1% in the preferences of the respondents. Meanwhile the number of the undecided voters is still high, around 27%. The interviews were taken through the internet and mobile and telephone.

The exit poll done by Noto took into consideration also specific counties such as Shkodra and Elbasan. In Shkodër, the opposition parties would win with 55.5% of the votes, against 34% of the Socialist Party, while in Elbasan, 43-47% of the votes would go to the Socialist Party, 29-33% to the Democratic Party, 4-6% to LSI, and 7-11% the other parties. Compared to the 2017 elections, in Shkodër the DP would gain 10% more support if the elections would happen today, while the SP would lose 1%.