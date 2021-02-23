OSCE: We Are Not Conducting Any Elections-Related Survey

OSCE Presence in Albania issued today a press release, denouncing the conduction of opinions polls and surveys from an organization called "OKSE", who did that allegedly on behalf of the OSCE. "The OSCE Presence in Albania wishes to clarify that it bears no relation with OKSE, or any other opinion polling in Albania. The OSCE is not, and would not, engage in electoral polling and disassociates itself from this organization and any of its undertakings in full," said the statement. OSCE informed also the media that they had informed the relevant authorities on this issue, and that they "maintain the right to pursue legal action against the unauthorized usage of the OSCE name or logo."