The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: seven deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Vlorë, 2 deaths in Berat, while Fier, Korça, Librazhd, and Mat registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 63 and 87 years old. After 3,998 tests, 1,021 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 1,085 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,696. The total number of active cases is 35,207. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 22,051 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 22,051

Fier 2,793

Durrës 1,787

Vlorë 1,778

Shkodër 1,410

Berat 1,028

Elbasan 918

Korçë 951

Gjirokastër 939

Lezhë 824

Kukës 375

Dibër 353

Meanwhile, fourth deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: Prishtina (71, 86 years old), Prizren (78 years old), and Shtime (62 years old). In total, 1,579 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 368 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 241 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,829. In Greece, were reported 2,111 new infection cases, while 22 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,343. In Serbia, were reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,366. There were also 3,257 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,085. The country registered also 509 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 111.8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,478 million people.