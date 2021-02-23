Rama Acknowledges Chinese and Russian Vaccine Success

While waiting for the arrival of 8,190 doses of Pfizer vaccine at the Tirana International Airport, Prime Minister Rama discussed yesterday whether his government intended to receive the Chinese or the Russian vaccine. “Regarding the values of these vaccines, we do not have any doubt or contestation; but keep in mind that they are still not approved by the World Health Organization, but this doesn’t mean that we are staying away just because of that. We do not have any reason to believe that considering our close connection to the European Union, we would have any precedence or priority in the long line for these vaccines,” said Rama.

Prime Minister continued his remarks by akwnoledging the success of the Chinese and Russian vaccine . "We do not have any reason at all and any possibility to put into question the integrity and professionalism of the Chinese and Russian scientists [...] The Chinese vaccine is clearly successful, just look at Turkey, or the United Arab Emirates [...] In the same page the words that are being said for the Russian vaccine are all positive ones" said Rama, adding that "In all the cases I want to make it clear that it's not that we have the opportunity to get those vaccines and we are refusing them. We have not and we will not make further steps towards those two sources because we are aware that there are no objective reasons to expect for results."

Just one week ago, Prime Minister Rama talked about the possibility of getting the Chinese vaccine, not excluding that as an option. “For sure in the aspect of our partnership we could do that step, perhaps we will need to do that in a second moment, I am not excluding that, but I would prefer to not do that, because it would be a blow for the European Union,” said Rama.

Meanwhile today, in his weekly meeting with journalists, Prime Minister Rama said that his government is preparing to start very soon the massive vaccination. “Very soon will begin the massive vaccination. Very soon. It is just a matter of time, short time, not long. I cannot give further details, but we are very near,” said Rama. As it has been previously announced by the Prime Minister, Albania is waiting to finalize a deal with a partner country, to receive 360,000 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

In both the conferences, Rama suggested that all the medical staff will be vaccinated within the first two weeks of March, while the centres of vaccination will be spread in other cities across Albania. Until now 5612 doctors and nurses have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 655 medical staff have received both doses. It is reported also that 461 individuals over 80 years old including the staff in charge for their well-being have been vaccinated so far.