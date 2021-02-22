15 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: six deaths were registered in Tirana, 2 deaths in Fier, 2 deaths in Kavaja, while Elbasan, Mirdita, Lushnja, Delvina, and Pogradec registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 18 and 77 years old. After 3,258 tests, 1,039 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 989 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,681. The total number of active cases is 35,286. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 21,718 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 21,718

Fier 2,864

Durrës 1,814

Vlorë 1,798

Shkodër 1,427

Berat 1,059

Elbasan 1,046

Korçë 982

Gjirokastër 955

Kukës 397

Dibër 368

Meanwhile, three deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: Prizren (68 years old), Gjakovë (84 years old), and Fushë-Kosovë (61 years old). In total, 1,575 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 260 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 190 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,706. In Greece, were reported 870 new infection cases, while 24 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,321. In Serbia, were reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,351. There were also 2,956 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 13 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,076. The country registered also 123 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 111.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,47 million people.