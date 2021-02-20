Exit Polls: Opposition and the SP head to head

According to the latest exit poll of the Political Barometer at Euronews Albania, the next general parliamentary elections are going to be fought to the last vote between the ruling Socialist Party, and the opposition. From a national poll that involved 1,600 eligible voters in 12 urban and rural constituencies, during the time frame January 25 – February 12, it appears that 43.8.8% of the respondents declared that they would vote for the ruling Socialist Party, while 42.8% would vote for the opposition.

Asked whether they would prefer to be governed by a single party or a coalition of parties, 50.4% of the respondents chose the first option, while 40.5% declared that they would rather prefer a coalition of parties. From the respondents, 4% declared that they would not vote in the next elections, while 8% of them are still undecided.