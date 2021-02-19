19 More Deaths From COVID-19 In The Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 19 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: five deaths were registered in Tirana, three deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Shkodra, while Vlora, Përmet, Saranda, Malësia e Madhe, Gjirokastra, Lushnja, Gramsh, Berat and Lezha, registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 52 and 82 years old. After 3,848 tests, 1,071 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 930 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,636. The total number of active cases is 34,668. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 21,173 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 21,173

Fier 2,809

Vlorë 1,756

Durrës 1,735

Shkodër 1,430

Elbasan 1,109

Korçë 1,022

Lezhë 1,021

Berat 967

Gjirokastër 884

Kukës 409

Dibër 353

Meanwhile, ten deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Prishtina (55, 67 and 80 years old), two in Prizren (46, 54 years old), two in Rahovec (52, 76 years old), one in Klinë (72 years old), one in Gjakovë (81 years old), and one death was registered in Vushtrri (58 years old). In total, 1,568 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 340 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 411 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,737. In Greece, were reported 1,435 new infection cases, while 28 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,249. In Serbia, were reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,306. There were also 2,561 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 19 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,037. The country registered also 410 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 109.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,41 million people.