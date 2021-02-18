17 More Deaths From Covid-19 In The Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: four deaths were registered in Tirana, three deaths in Durrës, 2 deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Kavaja, while Kuçova, Vlora, Kruja, Peqini, Cërrik and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 43 and 79 years old. After 3,935 tests, 1,112 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 991 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,617. The total number of active cases is 34,546. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,973 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,973

Fier 2,827

Vlorë 1,802

Durrës 1,782

Shkodër 1,454

Elbasan 1,148

Lezhë 1,005

Korçë 988

Berat 980

Gjirokastër 843

Kukës 420

Dibër 324

Meanwhile, five deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours, one in Prishtina (70 years old), one in Deçan (75 years old), one in Gjakovë (78 years old), one in Klinë (90 years old) and one in Suharekë (84 years old). In total, 1,558 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 285 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 319 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,818. In Greece, were reported 1,400 new infection cases, while 27 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,221. In Serbia, were reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,292. There were also 2,561 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 8 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,018. The country registered also 371 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 109.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,41 million people.