Ambassador Zingraf: Further Steps Are Needed to Improve the Investment Climate

In a virtual meeting dedicated to the current business situation in Albania, the German Ambassador Peter Zingraf said that German and foreign companies are often sceptic about the business climate in Albania. "And I agree: Despite the many efforts, there is a need to take further steps in order to improve the investment climate and the economic development of the country in order to move forward. Legal security and transparency are crucial here. The extension of justice and administration reform continues to be crucial for democracy, the economy and the European integration. In this way, Albania can continue to have confidence in Germany's support, " said Zingraf, as reported from Monitor.

The Ambassador added that "although the trade volume between Germany and Albania has increased in the recent years, and important reform steps have been taken on the path to EU integration, much of the potential remains undeveloped."

The virtual meeting was organized a week ago by the German Association of Industry and Trade in Albania (DIHA), and business and political representatives were invited to be part of the discussion. During the meeting, were presented also the results of a survey done in November 2020, on the impact that COVID-19 has had in the economy, involving 42 participants which are members of DIHA. In the survey, 57% of the participants expected to have a turnover in decrease for 2020, 29% unchanged, while 14% of the participants expected to see an increase. Furthermore, 40% of the participants said that the first and second package of measures taken by the Albanian government were a little bit helpful, 38% responded by considering them not helpful at all, while 17% responded helpful and 5% very helpful.

As for the expectations on the future of the COVID 19 situation, 38% of the participants considered it totally unclear with maximum unsecurity, 19% responded by saying that it is destroying the economy, while 41% said that they need to adapt to the new reality, since returning to what used to be normal will not happen soon. The reduction of tax obligations or tax payment deferral and the reduction of salary obligations in order to keep jobs open were given as two possible suggestions to the government for the improvement of the economic situation of their companies (80% of the answers).