18 Deaths from COVID-19 In The Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 18 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: six deaths were registered in Tirana, three deaths in Elbasan, 2 deaths in Durrës, 2 deaths in Vlora, while Tropoja, Prrenjasi, Cërriku, Kuçova, and Mallakastra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 39 and 84 years old. After 3,901 tests, 1,075 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 890 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,600. The total number of active cases is 34,442. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,808 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,808

Fier 2,880

Vlorë 1,774

Durrës 1,742

Shkodër 1,466

Elbasan 1,145

Lezhë 1,058

Korçë 994

Berat 984

Gjirokastër 833

Kukës 427

Dibër 331

Meanwhile, five deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours, two in Prishtina (53 years old and 81 years old), one in Ferizaj (79 years old), one in Rahovec (80 years old), and one in Suharekë (57 years old). In total, 1,553 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 297 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 311 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,857. In Greece, were reported 754 new infection cases, while 13 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,194. In Serbia, were reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,277. There were also 2,467 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 7 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,010. The country registered also 347 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 109.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,41 million people.