President Meta Decorates Jorgji Qirjako With The Title “Grand Master”

One of the most prominent names in the fields of philology, history and translations, Jorgji Qirjako, was decorated today by President Ilir Meta with the title “Grand Master”, on his 70th anniversary of birth. The title was given with the motivation “In appreciation of the tireless and precious work as a translator of political, social and artistic works and for his outstanding contributions to the archaeological, ethnographic and folklore expeditions in Kolonjë, representing them with dignity and elevating their values in national and international festivals. With gratitude for evidencing the patriotic traditions, the popular culture and the important figures of our national history,” said the President.

Immediately after graduation, Qirjako started to make his contribution to the promotion of the Albanian history, culture and traditions. President Meta, while acknowledging Qirjako’s work, said that “For about 25 years, Mr. Qirjako led the cultural and artistic activity in the district of Kolonja, giving a special contribution to the direction and organization of archaeological, ethnographic and folklore expeditions.”

During his career, Qirjako has contributed to the organization of the Historical Museum of Kolonja, the Museum of Popular Culture and the Museum of Education in Kolonja, as well as the Museum of Borova.

But his career extends outside Kolonja as well. After moving to Tirana, for 20 years Qirjako has contributed to the civil society, as Deputy Director for the Albanian Institute for International Studies (a title which he holds to this day). According to Meta, the institute represents “one of the most active civil society organizations.” The Executive Director of AIIS, Alba Çela, reflecting on the decoration, said that "The recognition and appraisal through the medal awarded today by the President of the Republic to our colleague Jorgji Qirjako is well deserved and fills us with joy and pride. For those of us who have worked alongside Jorgji for along time, his integrity and professionalism, his friendliness and kindness is well known," said Çela.

Qirjako has served also as Vice President of the Patriotic Association “Kolonja”, and has contributed to the establishment of the Library of International Relations and History at the Institute for International Studies.

Meta acknowledged also Qirjako’s contribution in the field of translation, since he has translated in Albanian some of the most famous political and international relations authors, such as Huntington, Fukuyama, Kissinger, and other important academic publications, university textbooks, or selected novels of the world literature. On that matter, Çela added that "His pursuit of excellence in the field of translation has served all the Albanian public bringing to this audience numerous literary books and textbooks and is his longest lasting honorable legacy. On behalf of the Albanian Institute of International Studies and all of his colleagues I would like to sincerely congratulate Jorgji on this special day and assure him that we all partake in his happiness."

In the end, Meta congratulated Qirjako by wishing him more productive decades to come.