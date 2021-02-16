15 Deaths From COVID-19 In The Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: five deaths were registered in Tirana, three deaths were registered in Elbasan, 2 deaths were registered in Fier, while Berat, Kavaja, Korça, Lushnja, and Malësia e Madhe registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 43 and 91 years old. After 3,842 tests, 801 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 1,058 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,582. The total number of active cases is 34,275. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 20,674 active cases. The curfew in force is from 20:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 20,674

Fier 2,894

Vlorë 1,746

Durrës 1,713

Shkodër 1,474

Elbasan 1,201

Lezhë 1,046

Korçë 993

Berat 981

Gjirokastër 829

Kukës 406

Dibër 318

Meanwhile, three deaths were registered in Kosovo in the last 24 hours, two in Prishtina (42 years old and 86 years old) and one in Vushtrri (76 years old). In total, 1,548 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 249 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 316 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,876. In Greece, were reported 1,081 new infection cases, while 29 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 6,181. In Serbia, were reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 4,261. There were also 1,810 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 5 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 3,003. The country registered also 355 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 109.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2,41 million people.